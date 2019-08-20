Kenny Stills Criticized Jay-Z’s NFL Partnership: ‘Like He Ever Protested’

Getty Image

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills has been at the forefront of protests concerning social justice, including the decision to kneel for the national anthem played before NFL games. Stills, unlike Colin Kaepernick, is still in the NFL despite his protest of police brutality against people of color.

Stills is unafraid of the consequences of criticizing those in power, even in the NFL. As recently as this preseason has been critical of Dolphins owner Steven Ross’s support of Donald Trump, and so it’s no surprise that Stills spoke out against Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL given his own support of Kaepernick in the past.

Jay-Z and the NFL announced a partnership last week, with reports that the rapper also wants to own an NFL franchise drawing a variety of criticism against him. And on Monday, Stills addressed the media after controversial comments made by Jay-Z, who is reportedly set to acquire a “significant ownership interest” in an NFL team.