Almost three years went by following 2017’s Trip before Jhene Aiko delivered her third album Chilombo. The album has lived up to expectations from her fans and currently stands as one of the best R&B releases from the year. Using the deluxe album trend to give fans even more music, Aiko announced back in May that she would premiere the album’s deluxe version in the following weeks. Clearing a few obstacles that delayed the deluxe album a few months, Aiko shared it this past weekend. In addition to the updated album, she also delivered a new video for one of its new tracks, “Summer 2020.”

The track serves as an extension of the interlude that appears on the original version of Chilombo. In the video, Aiko reflects on the rollercoaster year 2020 has been while thanking and showing appreciation toward her significant other who has made it easier to push through difficult times. Making the best of the turbulent year, Jhene blows bubbles and cools off in a small inflatable pool and the serenity of nature surrounds her, bringing a warm vibe to the visual.

Aiko’s “Summer 2020” video serves as the latest visual effort from Chilombo she previously released a video for “Happiness Over Everything” with Miguel and Future as well as an animated visual for “B.S.” with H.E.R.