Jorja Smith announced her second studio album, Falling Or Flying, back in May, and this week, she revealed the tracklist and features. The album will be 16 tracks long and feature Lila Iké and J Hus, whose album Beautiful And Brutal Yard she appeared on in July. The album will also include the single “Little Things,” for which she released a rave-set video in May.

She also released a video for the title track, “Falling Or Flying,” which you can see above. In the video, Jorja sings in an underground lab set up like a hospital room, with the lyrics evoking the pining restlessness that comes from her uncertain standing in an undefined relationship. While she’s unsure that investing would be worth it, playing it cool has its drawbacks as well.

Falling Or Flying, the album, is due 9/29 via FAMM. It’s Jorja’s first full-length project since 2018’s Lost & Found and follows the 2021 EP Be Right Back, which featured the singles “Addicted,” “Bussdown,” “Come Over,” and “Gone.”

1. “Try Me”

2. “She Feels”

3. “Little Things”

4. “Flights Skit”

5. “Feelings” Feat. J Hus

6. “Falling Or Flying”

7. “Go Go Go”

8. “Try And Fit In”

9. “Greatest Gift” Feat. Lila Iké

10. “Broken Is The Man”

11. “Make Sense”

12. “Too Many Times”

13. “Lately”

14. “BT69 JJY”

15. “Backwards”

16. “What If My Heart Beats Faster?”