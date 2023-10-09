raye
Here Are The Musical Guests For ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ This Week

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is back and with it comes a slew of musical guests. Now that the Writer’s Guild of America’s strike is officially over, those recording artists who have new projects to promote are able to once again bring their talents to the late-night TV audience.

Monday, October 9

There is no musical guest listed for Monday.

Tuesday, October 10 — Rod Wave

Tuesday’s musical guest is Tallahasee rapper/crooner Rod Wave. Rod is currently promoting his fifth studio album, Nostalgia, which came out on September 15, 2023 and features appearances from 21 Savage, Sadie Jean, and Wet. He’s released five singles thus far, including “Fight The Feeling,” “Call Your Friends,” “Come See Me,” “Boyz Don’t Cry,” and “Checkmate.”

Wednesday, October 11 — Bailey Zimmerman

Louisville, Illinois singer-songwriter Bailey Zimmerman is the guest on Wednesday. The 23-year-old country and rock singer is best known for his songs “Fall in Love” and “Rock and a Hard Place”, which both reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. He released his debut album, Religiously. The Album., on May 12 via Warner Nashville.

Thursday, October 12 — Raye

On Thursday, Tooting, London pop-R&B singer Raye will bring songs from her debut studio album My 21st Century Blues to the Tonight Show stage. Despite only turning 26 years old later this month, Raye has already been nominated for numerous awards, including four Brit Awards and a Mercury Prize.

Friday, October 13 —Kelly Clarkson

You know her, you love her; Kelly Clarkson will do double duty on The Tonight Show, where she’ll be the guest and the musical guest, taking the hot seat opposite her fellow talk show host, Jimmy Fallon. She’s been in all three positions — guest, singer, and host — a bunch over the course of her career, so she should be comfortable with however it turns out.

