The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is back and with it comes a slew of musical guests. Now that the Writer’s Guild of America’s strike is officially over, those recording artists who have new projects to promote are able to once again bring their talents to the late-night TV audience.

Here Are The Musical Guests For The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon This Week Monday, October 9 There is no musical guest listed for Monday.

Tuesday, October 10 — Rod Wave Tuesday’s musical guest is Tallahasee rapper/crooner Rod Wave. Rod is currently promoting his fifth studio album, Nostalgia, which came out on September 15, 2023 and features appearances from 21 Savage, Sadie Jean, and Wet. He’s released five singles thus far, including “Fight The Feeling,” “Call Your Friends,” “Come See Me,” “Boyz Don’t Cry,” and “Checkmate.” Wednesday, October 11 — Bailey Zimmerman Louisville, Illinois singer-songwriter Bailey Zimmerman is the guest on Wednesday. The 23-year-old country and rock singer is best known for his songs “Fall in Love” and “Rock and a Hard Place”, which both reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. He released his debut album, Religiously. The Album., on May 12 via Warner Nashville.