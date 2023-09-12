It’s only been a year since the release of Rod Wave’s album, Beautiful Mind. He’s already back into the studio, with the follow-up, Nostalgia, on the verge of release.

In a clip shared on Rod’s official TikTok page, he discussed what inspired the title of the forthcoming release. “It ain’t the destination, it’s the journey for real,” he said. “That’s why I named this album, ‘Nostalgia.’ Back then, I was thinking about the future or the past instead of living in the moment.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Rod Wave’s Nostalgia.

Release Date

Nostalgia is out on 9/15 via Alamo Records/Sony Music. Find more information here.

Tracklist

The official tracklist for Nostalgia has not yet been revealed. However, on Apple Music, the listing suggests that there will be a total of 18 tracks. Only three song titles are visible, each one a previously promoted single.

3. “Call Your Friends”

5. “Come See Me”

9. “Fight The Feeling”

Singles

So far, Rod has shared “Call Your Friends,” “Come See Me,” and “Fight The Feeling.”

Artwork

View the official artwork below.

Tour

In support of the album, Rod will hit the road on the Nostalgia Tour alongside featured guests Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and EELmatic in October. Fan pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, September 12. A venue pre-sale will start on Wednesday, September 13. General ticket sales start on Thursday, September 14. All sales begin at 10 am local time. View the tour schedule below. Find more information here.

10/19 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/20 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/23 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/26 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/30 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/04 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

11/07 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

11/08 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/14 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/18 — Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL

11/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

11/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/24 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

11/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/30 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

12/04 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

12/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/07 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/09 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

12/10 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

12/12 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

12/13 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

12/15 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/17 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live

12/18 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena