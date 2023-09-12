It’s only been a year since the release of Rod Wave’s album, Beautiful Mind. He’s already back into the studio, with the follow-up, Nostalgia, on the verge of release.
In a clip shared on Rod’s official TikTok page, he discussed what inspired the title of the forthcoming release. “It ain’t the destination, it’s the journey for real,” he said. “That’s why I named this album, ‘Nostalgia.’ Back then, I was thinking about the future or the past instead of living in the moment.”
@rodwaveroom
Five more days till NOSTALGIA…9/15 🤎🦋 #rodwave #rodwaveinterview #rodwavelations🐐
Here’s everything we know so far about Rod Wave’s Nostalgia.
Release Date
Nostalgia is out on 9/15 via Alamo Records/Sony Music. Find more information here.
Tracklist
The official tracklist for Nostalgia has not yet been revealed. However, on Apple Music, the listing suggests that there will be a total of 18 tracks. Only three song titles are visible, each one a previously promoted single.
3. “Call Your Friends”
5. “Come See Me”
9. “Fight The Feeling”
Singles
So far, Rod has shared “Call Your Friends,” “Come See Me,” and “Fight The Feeling.”
Artwork
View the official artwork below.
Tour
In support of the album, Rod will hit the road on the Nostalgia Tour alongside featured guests Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and EELmatic in October. Fan pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, September 12. A venue pre-sale will start on Wednesday, September 13. General ticket sales start on Thursday, September 14. All sales begin at 10 am local time. View the tour schedule below. Find more information here.
10/19 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/20 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/23 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/26 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/30 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/04 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
11/07 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
11/08 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/14 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/18 — Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL
11/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
11/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/24 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
11/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/30 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
12/04 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
12/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
12/07 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/09 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
12/10 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
12/12 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
12/13 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
12/15 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/17 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live
12/18 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena