The best musical performances from the past week of late-night TV include sets from Bleachers, Depeche Mode, and more. Uproxx has the rundown below so you can catch up or relive your favorites. Here are the best live music performances on TV from the past week.

Allison Russell Russell performed the bluesy title track from her new album The Returner on Jimmy Kimmel Live! If you look closely, you may notice that her band is entirely made up of women, right down to the string section that joins on the bridge. Bleachers Debuting their sax-driven new song “Modern Girl” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jack Antonoff and co. kicked off the rollout of their highly-anticipated fourth studio album, which should probably be out sometime next year. The band displayed their old-school influences in everything from the sound to their stage design, as always led by an exuberant Antonoff.

Depeche Mode Depeche Mode returned to the Tonight Show stage after performing their song “Wagging Tongue” the week before, this time with a haunting performance of another Memento Mori standout, “My Favourite Stranger.” Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow‘s got a new album, Evolution, on the way, and stopped by Fallon for a hard-rockin’ performance of her new song “Alarm Clock.” The classic staging suits the straightforward guitar-based pop bid. With its catchy, relatable hook — who doesn’t hate their alarm clock? — you can likely expect to hear a lot of this one from the rock-pop staple.