Here Are The Musical Guests For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ This Week

This week, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has a truly stacked lineup of musical guests planned — providing something for pretty much every type of listener. Here’s what to know about who will be appearing or performing on his late-night show for Halloween week.

Sean “Diddy” Combs — Monday, October 30 Tonight, Diddy will appear on Kimmel’s show to chat with him. While he isn’t the musical guest tonight, the two will likely have a lot to talk about, given he returned with a new album titled The Love Album: Off The Grid last month. Jessie Murph — Monday, October 30 Jessie Murph is one of Monday’s musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She is a 19-year-old rising pop performer who made waves last year with her song, “Pray,” which charted in the UK.

Jelly Roll — Monday, October 30 The other is a country-inspired rapper called Jelly Roll, as he collaborated with Murph on a song titled “Wild Ones” that dropped a few weeks ago — which is what the two will be playing. Madison Beer — Tuesday, October 31 Madison Beer is the musical guest on Halloween. Last month, Beer dropped her second studio album, Silence Between Songs, which is filled with thrilling pop hits including her early single, “Home To Another One.”

Devon Gilfillian — Wednesday, November 1 On Wednesday, soul musician Devon Gilfillian will take the show’s stage. Some viewers might recognize him, as he previously appeared on Kimmel’s show back in 2020, where he performed his song, “The Good Life.” Given he dropped a new album, Love You Anyway, back in April, his performance will likely be tied to that. Mariah Carey — Thursday, November 2 As the holiday and winter season approaches, Mariah Carey is the perfect guest to kick off that spirit. This time around, Carey won’t be performing, but her presence alone will surely help the audience stay festive and entertained.