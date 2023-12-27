Joe Budden Went Back On His Apology To Logic, Accusing The Rapper Of Lying About Being Suicidal

Joe Budden’s job basically consists of courting controversy at this point. Once a well-respected rapper, he’s since made headlines mostly thanks to his outrageous takes on the Joe Budden Podcast, which seem mainly to be calling more popular artists’ new music “trash” and demeaning people for having mental health issues (which… have you heard a Joe Budden album?).

Of course, he still seemingly reserves some of his more spiteful views for other folks’ podcasts. In a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast on which he appeared, he accused Maryland rapper Logic of lying about being suicidal, despite previously apologizing for bullying the younger artist.

“Logic is full of sh*t,” he said. “I don’t believe him. You can’t know and you can’t prove it. But Logic is full of sh*t… Logic put out a song with mental health as the phone number –- “1-800-whatever-the-f*ck-that-sh*t-was.” Pandering bullsh*t. Everything about Logic is pandery. So there’s really no way to ever tell what’s truthful and what’s not truthful. And since he said [he had suicidal thoughts] I try to take him off my list of people to speak about because I do have a heart. But I do think he’s full of sh*t.”

That’s a pretty far cry from when he apologized to Logic for calling him the “worst rapper ever.” Budden even blamed his comments on his own poor mental health at the time, saying, “Last week, I came in here feeling pretty tumultuous… just hating myself and life, honestly. Unfortunately, I projected some of that onto you, Lodge. And for that, I want to apologize.”

Of course, a couple of weeks later, he was accusing Logic of “reverse bullying” him, so if there’s anyone here who’s untrustworthy, I think fans can puzzle that one out for themselves.