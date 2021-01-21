Twelve long years ago, John Legend brought his talents to the nation’s capital, where he performed James Taylor’s “Shower the People,” alongside Taylor himself and Jennifer Nettles, for Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration ceremony. Fast-forward to the present and Legend is back in Washington D.C., but this time to celebrate the start of Joe Biden’s stint as president. Standing beside the Lincoln Memorial, Legend soulful singer offered a sweet rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”

Legend has been a longtime advocate for Biden, especially in his run for president. He delivered a performance of “Never Break” at last year’s Democratic National Convention and, months later, during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, he shared how he and his wife Chrissy Teigen celebrated his election victory. “We were like, ‘Let’s get out of the house! Let’s go and interact with the people.’ So we went out to West Hollywood, Santa Monica Boulevard, and there was an impromptu dance party happening,” he said. “We just drove through for a little bit and celebrated with the crowd.”

Last year, Legend shared Bigger Love, his first album in nearly four years and which boasted guest appearances from Jhene Aiko, Koffee, Rapsody, Gary Clark Jr., and more.