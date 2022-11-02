Last month, Rihanna announced the return of her Savage X Fenty fashion show, which will once stream on Amazon Prime Video. Since then, more details about Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 have trickled out, including the tease that none other than Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) will be walking in the show. Today, we got our first, best look at what the show will look like with a collection of behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot on Vogue and Complex.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty announcement came just after the Anti singer was revealed as the Halftime Show performer for the upcoming Super Bowl, which could end up being her first live performance in six years. Then, to further signal that her long hiatus is officially over, Rihanna and Marvel announced her involvement in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, releasing the mournful ballad “Lift Me Up” last week. The flurry of activity has some fans convinced that she’s planning a stadium tour next year — including fellow singer Charlie Puth, who said that he thought she was rehearsing new tunes in the studio next door to his. “I swear to God, she is rehearsing next to me,” he said in a recent interview. “There is always security next door – and I just go in by myself and I thought I saw her.”

In other Savage X Fenty news, the brand is soon to expand into sportswear. The show will hit Prime Video on 11/9.