The past few years have been filled with a lot of mystery regarding the goings-on of Vampire Weekend, but things have become more clear recently. The band finally announced a new album, Father Of The Bride, and now they’re getting ready to enter full-on promotion mode. Case in point: It looks like they’re making a new video directed by Jonah Hill.

Hill and Ezra Koenig were seen in Manhattan restaurant Zabar’s on early Wednesday evening, and sure enough, they were filming a video with a crew. According to West Side Rag, a crew member said the clip would show “a day on the Upper West Side.” There’s no word yet on what song this video is for, although since the Internet’s Steve Lacy was also spotted there, it could be for “Flower Moon,” a song the band previewed last summer.

This has sort of been a long time coming, as Hill and Koenig have been pals for a while now. Hill previously guested on Koenig’s Beats 1 show Time Crisis, and Hill said of his relationship with Koenig in 2014:

“Ezra Koenig from Vampire Weekend is one of my close friends in real life. We’ve been friends for years and years, and their first album came out either a week before or a week after Superbad, the first film that I got recognition for, did. So we kind of shared this weird experience at the same time. I feel like we’re the same age and — as The Strokes did when I was a senior in high school — they kinda changed the aesthetic of rock. I really feel like they had a similar impact, with the boat shoes and the Cape Cod era stuff. I think they’ve continued, album after album, to get better and better. They’re just my favorite band. I think they really define people my age. Every album they release, I always say to Ezra, they’re talking about certain things that I’m actually going through because we’re the same age so I’ve kind of grown up along with them. Whenever I need music to have on during a party or just to hang out, they’re always my number one.”

Check out some photos and videos from the shoot above.