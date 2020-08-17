After many delays, Joyner Lucas shared his highly-anticipated record ADHD in late March, an album that boasted appearances from the likes of Young Thug and Logic. But the rapper didn’t stop there. With all the extra time on his hands — thanks in part to his inability to tour behind the record — he announced he has another release in the works.

Titled Evolution, the EP will see the light of day in mid-September. While the rapper hasn’t unveiled many more details other than the cover art and release date, he is dropping an entire line of exclusive merch to get fans excited for the project.

Today I turn 32. 🙌🏽 “EVOLUTION” the EP dropping 9/18/2020. See you soon (merch link in bio) pic.twitter.com/Xmbwtb19F3 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) August 17, 2020

Ahead of the EP announcement, Eminem named Lucas one of his favorite rappers. Overjoyed by sharing the shortlist with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, Lucas compared the feeling to getting Michael Jordan’s co-sign: “If you played ball and studied Michael Jordan as the greatest and then Michael Jordan name drops you as one of the greatest ball players of all time, that’s how this feels to me.”

Check out Lucas’ Evolution cover art above.

Evolution is out 9/18 via Twenty Nine Music/Tully. Pre-order it here.

