Getty Image
Music

Joyner Lucas Celebrates His Birthday By Unveiling His ‘Evolution’ EP’s Release Date

Contributing Writer

After many delays, Joyner Lucas shared his highly-anticipated record ADHD in late March, an album that boasted appearances from the likes of Young Thug and Logic. But the rapper didn’t stop there. With all the extra time on his hands — thanks in part to his inability to tour behind the record — he announced he has another release in the works.

Titled Evolution, the EP will see the light of day in mid-September. While the rapper hasn’t unveiled many more details other than the cover art and release date, he is dropping an entire line of exclusive merch to get fans excited for the project.

Ahead of the EP announcement, Eminem named Lucas one of his favorite rappers. Overjoyed by sharing the shortlist with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, Lucas compared the feeling to getting Michael Jordan’s co-sign: “If you played ball and studied Michael Jordan as the greatest and then Michael Jordan name drops you as one of the greatest ball players of all time, that’s how this feels to me.”

Check out Lucas’ Evolution cover art above.

Evolution is out 9/18 via Twenty Nine Music/Tully. Pre-order it here.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×