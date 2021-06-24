After taking a couple of years longer than expected to release his 2020 debut album, ADHD, Joyner Lucas kept his foot on the gas and closed out the year with another project, Evolution. The Massachusetts native dropped the 12-track effort with features from The Game, Ashanti, Rick Ross, Elijah James, and more. Now, nearly a year after it was released, Lucas reappears with a video for “Legend” with Rick Ross. The new visual captures Lucas’ growth from a young man with hopes of thriving in music to an adult living out his dreams as a prospering rapper. Ross joins him later on in the video as they both enjoy the fruits of their labors.

The new visual, which also boasts cameos from T.I. and his son Domani, comes after was joined by fellow Massachusetts native Mark Wahlberg in the video for “Zim Zimma.” In that effort, which also featured appearances from Diddy and George Lopez, Walhberg crashed the rapper’s car during a high-speed cruise. Prior to that, Lucas connected with Lil Baby to celebrate their rise to fame in the video for “Ramen & OJ.”

As for Rick Ross, the Maybach Music head honcho has been teasing a joint project with Drake for some time now. During an interview with Complex, he gave somewhat of an update on the potential effort. “He’s wrapping up his project and I’m in the same space. So the timing and everything is aligning,” he said. “It’s something that we really want to give to the streets, on some real sh*t.”

You can watch the video for “Legend” above.