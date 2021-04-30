Lil Baby has a whole lot on his plate at the moment. The Atlanta rap star is currently working on his The Voice And The Hero joint album with Lil Durk and his Lamborghini Boys tape which only features rappers that own the luxury vehicle, but when it comes to Lil Baby, the constant activity is something to expect from him.

In the midst of both projects, he teams up with Joyner Lucas for ‘Ramen & OJ.” The track is a tunnel vision effort that sees both rappers looking back on the difficult days of their lives, times that were financially dry and forced them to enjoy a meal of ramen noodles and orange juice more times than they would’ve liked.

Lucas and Baby also deliver a video for the collaboration which sees them going back and forth between their past actions and struggles and their current success and how the former can oftentimes catch up to the latter. The track is lil Baby’s third this week as he recently shared a remix of “On Me” with Megan Thee Stallion ,with a video that saw the southern rappers lead an icy kingdom. Shortly after that he teamed with YSL acts Young Thug, Gunna, and YTB Trench in the “Paid The Fine” video, an effort that captured the aftermath of the rappers’ good deed of freeing 30 inmates from Georgia’s Fulton County jail.

Press play on “Ramen & OJ” in the video above.

