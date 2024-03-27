What Is Pink Cocaine, The Drug Yung Miami Allegedly Smuggled For Diddy?

The timeline of allegations and lawsuits surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs since last November is approaching novel length. On Monday, March 25, Diddy’s Los Angeles mansion was raided by Homeland Security “in connection with a federal sex trafficking case,” as first reported by FOX 11 Los Angeles. TMZ additionally reported that a raid was carried out at Diddy’s Miami residence. Homeland Security’s statement remained vague, while Diddy’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, released a statement maintaining Diddy’s innocence, as relayed by ABC News.

By Tuesday, March 26, Diddy reportedly sold his shares in Revolt to an anonymous buyer, and Rolling Stone reported that Diddy’s alleged drug “mule,” 25-year-old Brendan Paul, was “taken into custody by Miami-Dade police,” who were working alongside Homeland Security. TMZ circulated videos of Diddy outside a Miami airport at the time of the raids as he was reportedly preparing to leave for the Caribbean.

So, what does this have to do with Yung Miami?