This past Thursday marked what would’ve been Juice WRLD’s 23rd birthday. The late rapper died nearly two years ago after a drug overdose at Chicago’s Midway International Airport. Since then, his estate, which includes his mother Ms. Carmella Wallace, has done their best to honor him, releasing new music and conducting philanthropic work in his name. Now HBO Max is preparing to release a documentary about him, entitled Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss, and the platform recently shared a new trailer for the film. The documentary is directed by Tommy Oliver, who previously helmed the 2013 drama 1982 and 2020’s 40 Years A Prisoner, and it’s set to be released on December 16.

In the trailer, Juice WRLD can be seen talking about his struggles with mental health. “When you’re a fan of this sh*t, you look at it from a certain perspective,” he says at one point. “But when you’re in it, you see it for what it really is. I’m still happy I could change the world, but… It’s not what it looks like.” He also says, “If you’ve got anxiety [or] depression, they all look at you like you’re crazy; that’s not how it should be [but] that’s how it is, and that needs to change. And hopefully I’m one of those people that could bring that change.”

The trailer comes after Juice’s estate released a new single, “Wandered To LA,” with Justin Bieber, from his upcoming posthumous album Fighting Demons, which will be released on December 10.

You can watch the new trailer for Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss above.