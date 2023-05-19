On the five-year anniversary of Juice WRLD‘s breakthrough album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, the late rapper’s estate has reissued the album with two new songs.

On one of the songs, “Glo’d Up,” Juice raps about macking with the ladies, making it known that he’s not easily fazed.

“She tell me that I’m goin’ through the motions / ‘Cause I ain’t ever showin’ no emotions / Ayy, I tell her, “It’s over, it’s over” / I done glowed up, I done growed up,” he raps on the song’s chorus, over a punchy beat produced by Take A Daytrip.

You can listen to “Glo’d Up” and “No Good” above.

On “No Good,” Juice rap-sings over a Latin-inspired track produced by Rvssian, as he laments the rockstar lifestyle. He shares detailed accounts of addiction, heartbreak, and drug-fueled sexcapades.

“I’m full of addictions, this is just vindictive / Subject a lil’ sensitive, maybe I should just shallow it / Went from talkin’ depression to money-makin’ prerogative / Still a smart guy, could’ve got a scholarship / Sayin’ f*ck college, I’ma tell you how I started it,” he says on one of the song’s verses.

Over the course of the weekend (May 19-21), fans can visit a special pop-up in Los Angeles, located at 433 N Fairfax Ave. The pop-up will offer exclusive merchandise and display never-before-seen footage of Juice.