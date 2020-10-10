This month marks ten months since Juice WRLD tragically passed away after a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport last December. His death shocked the entertainment world and once again stressed the importance of mental health. To coincide with Saturday’s World Mental Health Day, Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, penned an open letter that she shared with Complex, reflecting on her relationship with her son. She also announced the launch of the Live 999 website, with the goal of helping mothers navigate and aid the mental health issues from which their children may be suffering.

The announcement comes shortly after Live Free 999 donated a large number of musical instruments to Deer Creek Christian School, which made it possible for the school to have a fully-equipped orchestra. With the new website, Live Free 99’s goal is, as the website’s mission statement reads, to “support programs that provide preventative measures and positive avenues to address mental health challenges and substance dependency.” In her open letter Wallace reinforced her reason for starting Live Free 99: “I launched Live Free 999 so that perhaps his death could mean something for other mothers whose sons and daughters are dealing with the same kinds of issues that my son struggled with.”

You can read the full open letter from Juice WRLD’s mother below and visit the Live Free 99 website here.

Jarad and I were always close. We liked to play pinball together. We had long conversations about his future and about the world in general. But like any mother and son, we had our issues. Jarad came from a family where academics were the highest priority, so I wanted him to focus on school, but he was always more interested in music. His teachers would often tell me that he was extremely gifted, but that he was always focused on his music. I’d often find him in the studio in the afternoon, pursuing his dream. He was laser-focused. In the end, Jarad won the battle and I agreed to let him take a year off after high school to work on his own music and his vision as Juice WRLD. When his career took off, I left my job in quality management to join his team. Jarad recorded music every day, in every city he found himself in. He amassed literally hundreds and hundreds of songs. The lyrics and melodies all made from his beautiful mind. Jarad and I often had frank discussions about his struggles with addiction, anxiety and depression. I think he felt comfortable being honest with me because I never judged him. I recognized that what Jarad was dealing with was a disease and I know he truly wanted to be free from the demons that tormented him. As a parent, I believed early on and supported Jarad having access to counseling. I encouraged him to always share his feelings. I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love following the loss of my son. His loving spirit which is communicated through his music has touched so many people. I launched Live Free 999 so that perhaps his death could mean something for other mothers whose sons and daughters are dealing with the same kinds of issues that my son struggled with. My message to the parents and children is simple. You do not have to suffer alone. You do not have to be ashamed of your mental health struggles. There is help. There is a way out. On Mental Health Day 2020, I have launched a new website LiveFree999.org in the hopes that it will be a resource to those that are struggling. If we can help even one Mother and their son or daughter through our work here, Jarad’s death will have meaning and his positive, loving, creative spirit will endure. Sincerely, Ms. Carmela Wallace

