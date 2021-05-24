Since their respective passings, late rappers Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle have popped up on a number of projects. Now their posthumous catalogs will expand further with the release of Maroon 5’s upcoming album Jordi, on which both rappers feature. Juice guests on a track called “Can’t Leave You Alone,” while Hussle appears alongside YG on a remix of “Memories.”

Last month, Adam Levine explained the meaning of the album title, telling Ellen DeGeneres that it was named after Jordan Feldstein, the band’s former manager who passed away in 2017 at 40 years old of a pulmonary embolism. He said, “[It’s] named after our late, great, fabulous amazing ex-manager, who passed away a few years ago, sadly. And so we thought there was no better tribute than to name the album after our boy.”

Check out the full Jordi tracklist below.

1. “Beautiful Mistakes” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

2. “Lost”

3. “Echo” Feat. Blackbear

4. “Lovesick”

5. “Remedy” Feat. Stevie Nicks

6. “Seasons”

7. “One Light” Feat. Bantu

8. “Convince Me Otherwise” Feat. HER

9. “Nobody’s Love”

10. “Can’t Leave You Alone” Feat. Juice WRLD

11. “Memories”

12. “Memories (Remix)” Feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG

13. “Button” Feat. Anuel AA & Tainy

14. “Lifestyle” (Jason Derulo Feat. Adam Levine)

Jordi is out 6/11 via 222/Interscope/Polydor. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.