Juice WRLD’s Second Posthumous Single Is The Trippie Redd-Featuring ‘Tell Me U Luv Me’

Before the tragic and untimely passing of Juice WRLD, the rapper had more material in the tank. His first posthumous release came via a guest spot on Eminem’s “Godzilla,” which topped charts around the world. Last month brought his first posthumous single, “Righteous,” and now the Juice WRLD estate has dropped another new track, “Tell Me U Luv Me.”

This one comes alongside a Cole Bennett-directed video, which includes footage of the two in a studio space, as well as animated clips and live video of Juice on stage. On the track, Trippie and Juice express their admiration for a girl. Trippie sings on the chorus, “Tell me you love me, tell me everything gon’ be okay / Tell me you love me, tell me you love me and you gon’ stay.” Meanwhile, Juice kicks off his first verse, “B*tch, I’m a druggie, so can you hide my drugs from me? / And when I get lonely, can you be my company?”

“Tell Me U Luv Me” could be followed by a wealth of new material from Juice to come: Last month, Chicago rapper Lil Bibby indicated that a posthumous Juice WRLD album is on the way.

Watch the “Tell Me U Luv Me” video above.

