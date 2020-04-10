Getty Image
Music

A Posthumous Juice WRLD Album Is On The Way According To Lil Bibby

by:

Since his passing in December, fans of Juice WRLD have been able to hear new music from the rapper thanks to collaborations he recorded prior to passing. First a 14-minute freestyle aired on Charlie Sloth’s Fire In The Booth show, followed by posthumously released appearances on “Godzilla” with Eminem, “PTSD” with G Herbo, and “Suicidal (Remix)” with YNW Melly. As per fellow Chicago rapper Lil Bibby, it looks like a posthumous Juice WRLD album is on the horizon.

Lil Baby released a video of him and Juice WRLD to Instagram, reminiscing about his time with Juice in the video’s caption. “Miss my lil bro walking round wit skateboards and sh*t, playing wit Yugio cards and watching Naruto,” he said. Returning to the video to add a later comment, Lil Bibby revealed that Juice WRLD’s posthumous album was on the way saying, “Album coming soon.”

Aside from being a rapper, Lil Bibby is also an executive at Grade A Productions, the same label Juice was signed to, so his announcement of a posthumous album can be taken with a bit more than a grain of salt. It was also reported back in January that Juice WRLD has over 2,000 unreleased songs.

