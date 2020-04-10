A Posthumous Juice WRLD Album Is On The Way According To Lil Bibby

Since his passing in December, fans of Juice WRLD have been able to hear new music from the rapper thanks to collaborations he recorded prior to passing. First a 14-minute freestyle aired on Charlie Sloth’s Fire In The Booth show, followed by posthumously released appearances on “Godzilla” with Eminem, “PTSD” with G Herbo, and “Suicidal (Remix)” with YNW Melly. As per fellow Chicago rapper Lil Bibby, it looks like a posthumous Juice WRLD album is on the horizon.

Lil Bibby announces Juice Wrld album coming soon !!!!! 999 pic.twitter.com/yHyZHzVoPo — 999vs🌍 (@999vsWRLD) April 9, 2020

Lil Baby released a video of him and Juice WRLD to Instagram, reminiscing about his time with Juice in the video’s caption. “Miss my lil bro walking round wit skateboards and sh*t, playing wit Yugio cards and watching Naruto,” he said. Returning to the video to add a later comment, Lil Bibby revealed that Juice WRLD’s posthumous album was on the way saying, “Album coming soon.”

Aside from being a rapper, Lil Bibby is also an executive at Grade A Productions, the same label Juice was signed to, so his announcement of a posthumous album can be taken with a bit more than a grain of salt. It was also reported back in January that Juice WRLD has over 2,000 unreleased songs.