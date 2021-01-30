Of the many names that broke into mainstream hip-hop last year, Flo Milli was undoubtedly one of them. The Alabama native’s career reached a new level with her project Ho, Why Is You Here? More than six months later, Flo Milli has earned herself a new fan in Juicy J, who recently spoke highly of her music during a sit-down with Genius.

The Memphis native was chatting with Genius as a part of their Co-Sign series, which finds guests of the show commenting on some of today’s artists. Flo Milli’s name came up during the conversation. “I love this female wave that’s going on right now,” he said. “She sounded good. I f*ck with her lyrics. I need to produce a record for her. Tell her to reach out.” With another project from Flo Milli hopefully set to arrive at some point in 2021, it would be good to hear the two Southern acts collaborate.

Juicy J also shouted out CJ, Blxst, Mario Judah, and more on his Co-Sign appearance. The news comes after Flo Milli shared her money-driven anthem, “Roaring 20s,” earlier this month before kicking it with Rich The Kid, Mulatto, and Rubi Rose on “Nasty.”

You can watch the Genius Co-Sign episode with Juicy J above.