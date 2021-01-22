Last year, Rich The Kid graced fans with not one, but two projects thanks to his Boss Man album and Nobody Safe collab with Youngboy Never Broke Again. While some might call for a break after a pair of full-length releases, Rich The Kid is back to work in the new year, releasing his new single, “Nasty.” The raunchy track finds him working with some of hip-hop’s most talented young women: Flo Milli, Mulatto, and Rubi Rose. Altogether, the quartet lives up to the song’s title with explicit raps that focus on their sex appeal and bedroom talents.

“Nasty” comes just a week after Rich The Kid dropped his “Split” single. Both songs will appear on his upcoming EP, Lucky 7, which the rapper will release on January 29 according to a press release. The additions of Flo Milli, Mulatto, and Rubi Rose are great for the track as it gives the ladies another opportunity to flaunt their talents. Flo Milli is fresh off her “Roaring 20s” single which follows her 2020 project, Ho, Why Is You Here? Rubi Rose and Mulatto both hit fans with projects of their own in December with For The Streets and Queen Of Da Souf (Extended Version) respectively.

Listen to “Nasty” in the video above.

Lucky 7 is out 1/29 via Rich Forever Music/EMPIRE.