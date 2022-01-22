Julia Fox Insists That She’s Not Dating Kanye West For ‘Clout’

Kanye West and Julia Fox have been going steady since New Year’s Eve after the two met at a party in Miami. Since then, they’ve had dinner together on multiple occasions, gone to a Broadway show with each other, held quite the bizarre photoshoot together, and more. Through it all, Fox has shared how much she’s enjoyed her time with the rapper, but their relationship has caused some critics to claim she’s dating him for the attention. During a recent episode of her and Niki Takesh’s podcast Forbidden Fruits, Fox responded to those claims.

“People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in for the clout, you’re in it for the money,'” she said. “And it’s like, ‘Honey, I dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let’s keep in real,’” she said. “And secondly, no, I really don’t [care]… I just care about making my art and putting things into the world.” She added, “That is more thrilling to me now than like eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

Fox also addressed a video that circulated a little over a week ago that featured her, Ye, Madonna, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather partying together in West Hollywood. “I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I,” she said. “All of these other celebs crashed [the party].”

You can listen to the full episode of the Forbidden Fruits podcast here.