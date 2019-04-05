Kacey Musgraves And Brooks & Dunn’s Reworked Version Of ‘Neon Moon’ Is Celestial

04.05.19 1 hour ago

If you’ve seen Kacey Musgraves on tour recently, chances are you’ve heard her cover of Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon” and know how great it is. “Neon Moon” is one of my favorite songs in country (or any genre), gentle and nostalgic, a sweet reminder that we’re never alone as long as the moon is shining. On tour, Musgraves gives the song a spaced-out makeover, turning the country classic into something that would sound right at home on her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour.

Today, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn released a compilation album called Reboot. On the record, the duo collaborate with a number of contemporary country’s biggest names for covers of some of their most notable hits. The whole thing is great, but the “Neon Moon” with Musgraves is a highlight. Brooks & Dunn let Musgraves take lead vocals, only coming in for some celestial harmonies later in the song. It’s pretty much the same arrangement that Musgraves has been performing on tour, with the added bonus of some of country’s biggest legends on background vocals. If you can manage to pause the Billy Ray Cyrus/Lil Nas X collab for a minute, “Neon Moon” is a really lovely song that’s worth a listen.

You can listen to Kacey Musgraves and Brooks & Dunn’s cover of “Neon Moon” above, or stream the whole Reboot album below.

TAGSBrooks DunnKacey Musgravesneon moonREBOOT
