Kacey Musgraves, whose record Golden Hour won the Grammy for Album Of The Year last night, has shared a video for one of the record’s best songs. “Rainbow” is a gentle message of hope, with a simple piano melody and Musgraves’ heavenly voice reminding the listener that “it’ll all be alright.”

The video for the song, released ahead of Musgraves’ performance of “Rainbow” at the ceremony last night, is as gorgeous as the track itself. Bathed in golden light, Musgraves appears as an angel of hope for various characters going through personal struggles — a young woman overwhelmed by single motherhood, a young man facing his alcohol addiction, a young person struggling with gender identity and a warring family. Musgraves looks on in each of these tough situations, here to remind anyone who needs it that love and gentleness exist in the world. A literal rainbow appears in each scene toward the end of the video as a visual reminder of what we already know. Musgraves and her music make the world a little brighter.

Check out four-time Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves’ new video for “Rainbow” above, and check out her stunning performance of the song at the 2019 Grammy Awards here. Also, check out the full list of Grammys results here, and read about the night’s biggest winners, losers, and upsets here.