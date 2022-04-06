Kali Dresses Down A Trifling Ex In Her Semi-NSFW ‘Standards’ Video

Atlanta newcomer Kali made a splash last month with the release of her debut EP, Toxic Chocolate. After taking over TikTok with her fan-favorite single “MMM MMM” and its remix featuring Latto, Kali kept the momentum going with a collection of solid offerings showcasing her brash worldview and witty reversal of standard gender war tropes. The album standout is “Standards,” which samples “Doin’ Just Fine” by Boyz II Men and Kali dressing down a trifling ex.

Now, she’s paired the scintillating track with a sexy, cinematic video that visualizes the scenarios from the relatable lyrics. The video toes the line bordering NSFW, with Kali and her girls commiserating over their relationship troubles in lacy lingerie and Kali arguing with her man in the shower.

Kali is currently on the road with Latto on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour promoting Latto’s debut album 777. After attending the Los Angles stop at the Novo, I can safely say that Kali is the real deal. Her performance won over an audience that was nearing capacity by the time she hit the stage, and “MMM MMM” was a certified crowd-pleaser.

Watch Kali’s “Standards” video above.

Kali is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.