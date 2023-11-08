The year is winding down, but before it does, it is always fun to reflect on what happened thus far. In the world of music (at least on the fans’ end), Apple Music Replay and Spotify Wrapped remind listeners of their favorite albums, EPs, and singles. Likewise, the Billboard Music Awards is all about the collective data. Last month, the complete nomination list was shared. So, who is performing at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?

Thus far, only four featured performances have been announced. Those entertainers are Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Peso Pluma, and NewJeans. The organizers revealed that additional performers will be announced on social media leading up to the ceremony.

Based on the stacked nominee lists, fans hope SZA, up for 17 awards, could hit the stage, especially after she reportedly opted out of performing at the 2023 VMAs. The most nominated artist of the evening is Taylor Swift, up in 20 listed categories. Peso Pluma is nominated in six. David Guetta and NewJeans are nominated in five each.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards ceremony and performances from the evening will be shared across their official social media platforms or seen live on November 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Find more information here.

