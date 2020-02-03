After four long years languishing in label limbo, Bay Area rapper Kamaiyah has finally secured a release date for her major-label debut, now fittingly renamed Got It Made. The announcement, which you can see below via Kamaiyah’s Instagram post with the title, cover, and release date, comes after a recent flurry of activity from Kamaiyah, including the release of two singles in as many months: “Back To Basics,” which dropped in November, and “Still I Am,” which followed in December.

It’s been a winding road for Kamaiyah to get here. After her debut mixtape, A Good Night in the Ghetto, was released in 2016 to critical acclaim, she was signed to Interscope Records and appeared on the 2017 XXL Freshman cover. She also featured alongside Drake on the hit record “Why You Always Hatin?” from YG’s album Still Brazy in 2016, while her own singles “How Does It Feel,” “I’m On,” and “F*ck It Up,” established her as a presence on the California party rap circuit.

But label delays caused her to push back her debut, Don’t Ever Get It Twisted, so far back that she self-released the 2017 mixtape Before I Wake and even leaked her own single, “Successful,” before it was given an official release. It looks like her patience is about to pay off though and by this summer, she’ll be able to say she “got it made” in more ways than one.

Got It Made is due on 02/21. Check out the album cover above.