Kamasi Washington has been racking up accolades for his psychedelic jazz-fusion for quite some time now, and his 2018 epic Heaven And Earth was the last formal release fans have gotten from the epic jazz powerhouse. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been releasing one-off tracks and special projects in the meantime, like scoring Michelle Obama’s Becoming documentary, teaming with the likes of Terrace Martin and Denzel Curry to release the protest song, “Pig Feet,” and even forming the new band, Dinner Party, with 9th Wonder, Robert Glasper, and Martini.

Today he’s back with some more music of his own, though, sharing a hopeful new track off the Liberated EP that’s part of The Undefeated’s Music For the Movement series. This is volume 3 of that project, and includes contributions from other artists like Chloe Bailey, Common and Cordae, while artists like Tinashe have contributed to the project before. For Kamasi’s newest track, “Sun Kissed Child,” he had contributions from plenty of fellow artists, including vocalists Dwight Trible and Patrice Quinn, as well as drummer Ronald Bruner Jr., who is the older brother of Thundercat.

Hear the new song above and look out for more new music and hopefully more live performances coming from Kamasi very soon.