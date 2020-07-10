Kane Brown delivered his last album in 2018 with his sophomore effort, Experiment. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart, serving as his first chart-topping project. Experiment also helped him win an American Music Award for Favorite Country Male Artist in 2019 as well as several nominations across a number of award shows. In the years since the album, the Tennesse native has stayed relatively low while appearing on only a handful of singles. Preparing his third EP for a release in the near future, Kane Brown returns with a new single.

Calling on Swae Lee and Khalid, the three artists join forces for “Be Like That.” The track, which is driven by a lightly strummed electric guitar and heavy bass kicks, finds Kane, Swae, and Khalid detailing the tug and pull struggles of their relationships. Beginning by shrugging off the bad parts of the relationship, the three artists find their balance by glancing over to the good that’s occurred in their love lives. The song also marks Kane Brown and Khalid’s second collaboration as they previously worked together on a remix of Khalid’s “Saturday Nights.”

“Be Like That” arrives as Kane Brown continues work on his third EP, following 2015’s Closer and 2016’s Chapter 1. His latest release also follows April’s “Cool Again.” Speaking on the EP in an interview with Taste Of Country, he revealed that there is no timetable for its release but that it is nearly complete.

As for Swae Lee and Khalid, the track follows Swae Lee’s “Reality Check” release and Khalid’s “Experience” record with Victoria Monet and SG Lewis.

Listen to “Be Like That” above.