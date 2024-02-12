Kanye West Finally Got To Make All Of His Yeezy Merch Only $20 After Blowing Up His Deal With Gap

Back when Kanye West was still partnered with Gap, he made a huge fuss about wanting to price all of his Yeezy merch at $20. His stated goal at the time was to make “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points,” however, one of the points of contention for him regarding the Gap Yeezy line was that all of the items were priced similarly to the red jacket he wore at his Donda listening. Kanye also wanted to change the store layouts, selling the clothes out of bundles and bags on the floor rather than on hangers (with Kanye, a truly bad idea nearly always follows the good ones).

In 2022, Kanye made a big show of trying to blow up his deal with Gap, although it’s more likely the company cut ties with him over his controversial statements about Jewish people, George Floyd, and a certain mustachioed dictator with a penchant for oration and world domination. The bright side for Kanye is that now, apparently, he can live his dream of selling Yeezy merch for just $20. Every item on the Yeezy website is currently priced at $20 — not including shipping costs — with multiple options of T-shirts and women’s tank tops, jumpsuits, and rompers, as well as his somewhat controversial sock-sneakers.

You can check out the designs on offer here.