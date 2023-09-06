Kanye West’s Butt-Flashing Incident Is Reportedly Being Investigated By Venice Police

Kanye West is reportedly now under police investigation for a recent incident in Venice in which the star music producer took a boat ride with his butt on open display with his supposed wife Bianca Censori. According to the Daily Mail, Venice police issued a statement saying that West and Censori may have breached “standards of public decorum” and that police plan to question the boat’s driver. They also ask photographers who grabbed shots of West’s southern exposure to turn those in.

A public security councilor, Elisabetta Pesce, told the Mail, “Without any shadow of doubt what we saw from the couple was a lack of respect for Venice, which is the most enchanting city in the world.” Meanwhile a police spokesperson said, “Without any shadow of doubt what we saw from the couple was a lack of respect for Venice, which is the most enchanting city in the world. The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant embassies. The offence being investigated is acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction.”

Kanye’s antics have drawn a statement of concern from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, while the water taxi service employed by West and Censori has banned them for life.