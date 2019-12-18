Kanye West Used A Michael Jordan Comparison To Explain How Christians Are Imperfect

Kanye West’s 2019 has been defined by his newfound enthusiasm for religion, or rather, by how much that fervor has been a part of his creative output: He has been hosting Sunday Services, putting on biblical operas, and working with preacher Joel Osteen. Not to mention, he also released a new album, Jesus Is King. After the first showing of his recent Mary opera, he spoke with Vogue about his faith, and used a Michael Jordan comparison to illustrate how Christians like himself are not perfect.

Kanye said, “A lot of times, people try to point out the flaws of people who are Christian. But always remember, Christians are not Christ. We fall short. We all fall short of the glory. It’s like, there’s a lot of people with 23 on their backs, but there’s only one Jordan. You can’t really compare most people with 23 on their backs to Jordan at all.”

He also spoke about how grace is an essential part of his life, saying, “I’ll tell you what, when I don’t apply grace, I don’t get the results I’m looking for. Everything must be done with grace. That’s one of the things I pray for — and I need to pray for more.” On a similar note, he also said, “The true principles of Christ can and will make you a better person.”

Read the full feature here.