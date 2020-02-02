Kanye West Says Some Recording Contracts Prohibit Artists From Saying ‘Jesus’

In the latest edition of his Sunday Service, Kanye West took the stage and accused recording labels of censoring artists when it comes to religion. accusations towards record labels regarding their censorship towards religion.

With the Sunday Service finding its way to Miami’s Bayfront Park in conjunction with VOUS church, West took the stage to address the crowd — one that included appearances from Fat Joe, Quavo and more. In a video posted by XXL, West first spoke on the successes of his 2019 albums Jesus Is King Jesus Is Born, before deviating to news about the higher-ups at some record labels, revealing that many prohibit artists from using ‘Jesus’ in their work.

“The Devil took all the producers, the musicians, the designers. He moved us all out to Hollywood, moved us all out to New York. Chasing gold statues. Literally signing a contract and selling our souls. They got contracts out there that say, ‘you can’t say Jesus.'”

Continuing, West opened his door to give artists the space to project their own religious beliefs in their music. “People were coming to the studio just to say ‘Jesus’ as loud as they wanted to. You can say Jesus in ‘Ye studio.”

