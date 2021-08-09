Getty Image
Kanye West's 'Nah Nah Nah' Remix Featuring DaBaby Is No Longer On Streaming Services

For the past couple weeks now, Kanye West fans have been hoping for some sort of activity on his streaming platform pages as Donda continually faces delays. Well, there was a change recently, but it wasn’t Donda-related.

As NME points out, West’s “Nah Nah Nah” remix featuring 2 Chainz and DaBaby is no longer on Spotify, Apple Music, or Tidal. This comes following DaBaby’s controversial comments about HIV/AIDS, although it has not been indicated that the song’s removal is related to that.

This comes after DaBaby delivered an overdue apology, writing on Instagram, “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all.” However, that post no longer appears on his page.

As for West, despite hosting two stadium-sized listening parties for Donda, the album has yet to be released and has missed two scheduled release dates so far. As Mike Dean indicates, the latest delay could be due to a mixing mistake that West noticed during the most recent listening event. Meanwhile, it appears that a song with The Weeknd and Lil Baby could be the album’s first single.

