If Kanye West’s love for the fast-food chain Chick-Fil-A wasn’t apparent enough from his song “Closed On Sunday,” the rapper has teamed up with the company to help those in need. After the fast-food chain showed their appreciation to the rapper for the lyrical shout out, the organization and the rapper are doing what they can to support LA’s vulnerable populations. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kanye worked with a charity organization to provide over a quarter million Chick-Fil-A meals to food banks.

According to a report from Fox News, Kanye has been working with the fast-food chain for quite some time now. The rapper’s partnership has resulted in the donation of over 11,000 meals a day since March. But more than providing meals, West donated a hefty sum of money to the Christian charity organization Los Angeles Dream Center.

The charity’s founder Matthew Barnet said that thanks to West’s donation, the organization was able to scale up its philanthropic work. “The Los Angeles Dream Center has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials. I’m so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we’ve found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community. I can’t say thank you enough to the various donors who’ve made this a reality,” Barnett said. “This is what a neighborhood, a community, and a church should always look like.”