Kanye West was all over TV last night. On yesterday’s The Late Late Show, Kanye joined James Corden for a 20-minute airplane edition of “Carpool Karaoke.” He was also on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, but for about a tenth of that time: He, a band, and his Sunday Service choir delivered a two-minute performance of “Closed On Sunday,” from The World Trade Center Transportation Hub’s Oculus.

This comes shortly after Kanye’s surprise appearance on Kimmel on October 24, just before the album’s scheduled midnight release the next day, a deadline that Kanye did not meet (although Jesus Is King was out about 12 hours later). While on the program, Kanye showed clips from his Jesus Is King IMAX film, and prematurely declared that Jesus Is King was out when the show aired. It of course was not, but he presumably believed it would be while filming the episode earlier that day.

With Kanye’s final missed deadline, though, he at least offered an explanation for why the album was late, writing on Twitter, “To my fans, Thank you for being loyal & patient. We are specifically fixing mixes on ‘Everything We Need’ ‘Follow God’ & ‘Water.’ We not going to sleep until this album is out!”

Watch Kanye perform “Closed On Sunday” on Kimmel above, and read our review of Jesus Is King here.