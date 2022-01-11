Ye has a lot on his plate lately between a new Netflix documentary, a collection with designer brand Balenciaga, and a budding relationship with Julia Fox. But amid the hustle, the rapper is plotting an even bigger endeavor. Apparently, Ye aims to make Russia “a second home” after an upcoming meeting with the country’s leader Vladimir Putin.

According to a report from Billboard, the rapper’s confidant and strategic advisor Ameer Sudan is arranging a meeting between Ye and Putin sometime this summer. The rapper’s goal is to perform his first-ever shows in the country, including with some of his gospel events Sunday Service, which he will invite Putin to as a special guest. But he also plans to link up with Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire real estate developer Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov for a potential working relationship. According to Billboard, the real estate mogul is oftentimes referred to as the “Trump of Russia” due to how often he puts his name on the facade of his buildings.

While Sudan didn’t disclose the nature of the business deal, he did say that Ye will be “spending a lot of time out there,” noting that the endeavor could increase Ye’s net worth to more than $10 billion. Last year, Ye’s reported net worth was $6.6 billion, so the project he’s planning to pitch to Agalarov is likely a massive undertaking.