Life comes at you fast. Late last month, hype ramped up for Kanye West‘s ninth solo album Jesus Is King when his wife Kim Kardashian-West posted the tracklist to the album on Twitter. Now, Jesus Is King has been delayed and doesn’t have a release date, according to TMZ Sources.

Well about a month after the initial announcement, all there is to show for Kanye and Kim are broken promises — and no album. A day after missing the expected release date for Jesus Is King, Kim said the album’s coming out on Sunday. As of Monday, there’s no new Kanye album. TMZ’s sources added that the album is complete, but Kanye can’t stop tweaking it.

It has been a whirlwind of emotion for Kanye fans in the last week. Wednesday, the first skepticism of Jesus Is King‘s release date emerged on Twitter, but Kanye fans ignored it. New York Times pop music reporter Joe Coscarelli posted his skepticism on Twitter, then Variety corroborated with its own story, crediting the delay to the skittishness of Def Jam execs who weren’t expecting an album of all faith-based material.

it’s Kanye so who knows but I’m hearing from many industry people that “Jesus Is King” is not coming on Friday, despite people on the ground in Wyoming trying to make it happen…….. — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) September 25, 2019

After missing the initial release date, Kanye’s team brought fans back in with an anticipated 8 PM release on Friday, then a Sunday release date. No album was released on both days. Either this is a strategic rollout by Kanye or just one with more reversals than a WWE match; with Kanye, you can never be too sure which it is.