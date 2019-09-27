Disappointed, but not the least bit surprised. That would seem to be the best way to describe Kanye West fans as they woke today to discover that the rapper’s ninth album, Jesus Is King, failed to materialize as promised. While there were plenty of indications that the projected release date had become sketchy and a history of last-minute pushbacks and pump fakes to contend with, many still held out hope that Kanye would pull off a river miracle and get the album out as expected.

Those listeners have turned, as usual, to memes as a source of solace as they flooded Twitter with photos of clowns — the unofficial meme du jour for disappointment, contempt, and skepticism lately — and complaints that they’d yet again fallen into the trap of believing in Kanye. Meanwhile, some joked that this sort of thing has become par for the course for Kanye, like this image of the napping rapper captioned, “How Kanye is sleeping knowing he didn’t release Jesus Is King.”

How Kanye is sleeping knowing he didn't release Jesus Is King pic.twitter.com/N9uC2GWifF — Dale Julian (@dalejuls) September 27, 2019

Some referenced Kanye’s back catalog, both as a nostalgic callback and as a reaction to “waking up to no kanye album”:

waking up to no kanye album pic.twitter.com/5rXPEuCWIZ — CrazyDripTVProductions 💧 (@CDTVProductions) September 27, 2019

One particularly enterprising soul went so far as to mock up a fake Apple Music playlist in a video, only to troll with some classic carnival clown music:

Kanye dropped jesus is king on iTunes but y’all use Spotify so how would y’all know 🙄 #Jesusisking pic.twitter.com/rdH0jrmGez — H𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖙 𝕿𝖚𝖇𝖒𝖆𝖓 𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖓 (@hussi_tussi) September 27, 2019

And so, yet another Kanye West release date has arrived with no album in sight. Of course, there’s still time for him to push the project onto DSPs and still fulfill his promise, so don’t give up hope, Kanye fans. Doing the same thing over and over and expecting the same result is not really the definition of insanity — and besides, we aren’t calling people “crazy” anymore. See you at Sunday Service.

Check out more memes lamenting the lack of new music below.

Kanye West fans staying up knowing damn well #JesusIsKing wasn’t gonna drop: pic.twitter.com/1f0PPSWGGA — DiabolicRaps (@DiabolicRaps) September 27, 2019

Me tonight, waiting for Kanye to drop Jesus is King pic.twitter.com/zv1VAm8u51 — Irv (@Irvquake) September 26, 2019

How I look refreshing Spotify to see if Kanye dropped Jesus is king pic.twitter.com/jxC44uHHI4 — Temo 🗣🐢 (@temsvegz) September 27, 2019

Me listening to Kids see Ghosts tonight after Kanye announces that Jesus is King is delayed pic.twitter.com/SpVTAVNDKo — Auustin (@_Auuustinnn) September 27, 2019

How I look staying up all night for Kanye’s #JesusIsKing album knowing damn well it ain’t gonna drop pic.twitter.com/wQPDbJC93D — SC👻: Captainziggzagg (@ZahNiyrr) September 27, 2019

Me checking Apple Music every hour hoping the new Kanye album will be there #JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/2yiskcUfa1 — JayStreet (@JayStreetx) September 27, 2019

Current state of Kanye twitter when #JesusIsKing doesn't drop pic.twitter.com/1Lv9vUX2xz — zach (@zachleft) September 27, 2019