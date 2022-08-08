If anyone thought that Kanye’s relative silence on social media signaled that the 45-year-old music producer and fashion mogul had finally done some growing up since throwing a tantrum over his ex-wife dating again earlier this year, it is my sad duty to inform you that he, in fact, has not.

After news broke of Kim Kardashian breaking up with Pete Davidson, Kanye was quick to return to Instagram, posting kind of a dark parting shot at Davidson with a spoof New York Times headline claiming that the comedian (who he’s still calling “Skete,” because Kanye is 13 years old at heart) was dead. However, he also couldn’t resist getting in a jab at his former protege Kid Cudi, adding a subheadline reading “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.” That’s, of course, a reference to Cudi’s recent performance at Rolling Loud Miami, which Cudi cut short after fans in the crowd threw bottles at him. Kanye made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk’s set, even though he’d dropped out as headliner just weeks before.

Kanye has made it a habit to alienate a lot of his former friends this year. During an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, he threw Big Sean and John Legend, who were both signed to his previous label, GOOD Music, under the bus, prompting both to react in very different ways. Earlier this month, Chance The Rapper also addressed their friendship cooling off after a video surfaced of Kanye dressing down the younger Chicago rapper during the recording of his 2018 album Ye.