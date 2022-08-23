Kanye West Won’t Face Charges For The Alleged Battery Of A Fan

Back in January, Los Angeles police began investigating Kanye West after he allegedly punched a male fan who approached him outside of the Soho Warehouse in downtown LA. Had he been convicted of misdemeanor battery, he would’ve faced up to six months of jail time. However, today, Rolling Stone reports Ye is no longer facing those charges.

“Regarding the incident involving Kanye West that took place January 13, 2022, after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, said in a statement to the publication.

Ye has not admitted to punching the fan, however, he revealed in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee that he was aggravated by the fan’s attitude.

“It was 3 a.m. in front of [Soho] Warehouse,” Ye said. “I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now.’ I just finished these two songs, I came from the studio […] and this dude, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘Whatchu gonna do?’”

Ye recently made a surprise appearance at Rolling Loud Miami, despite having dropped out of the festival and being replaced by his once-protege Kid Cudi. He is also set to appear on DJ Khaled’s new album, God Did, on a remix of “Use This Gospel,” which also features Eminem.