Did Kanye West Have His Teeth Removed?

OK, so stay with me here.

On Wednesday, January 17, Ye posted a close-up photo of what appeared to be some sort of grill compared to Jaws from the James Bond franchise. It’s far from unusual for people to get custom grills, but The Daily Mail reported that West “has had all his teeth removed and replaced with titanium dentures,” which are rumored to have cost $850,000.

The tabloid cited Dr. Thomas Connelly as having done the procedure. Connelly told The Daily Mail, “Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!”

On Wednesday, Complex refuted The Daily Mail‘s claim that Ye’s teeth were removed, using the same source as The Daily Mail, as excerpted below: