Kanye West Is Reportedly No Longer Running For President In 2020

Kanye West’s presidential campaign has been met with a lot of backlash and apparently not much voter interest. However, it appears now that Kanye is no longer running for the highest office in the land this year.

In a new piece from New York Magazine‘s Intelligencer, the publication spoke with Steve Kramer, who they describe as “a get-out-the-vote specialist who runs a firm that also helps candidates get on the ballot.” Kramer said he had been hired to help West get on the Florida and South Carolina ballots. In a July 9 conversation, Kramer told the publication of Kanye’s presidential bid, “He’s out.” When asked what happened, Kramer responded, “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today.”

Kanye himself has not addressed his presidential campaign since that day. Intelligencer says hours after Kramer broke the news, Kanye posted a video of himself registering to vote at the Cody, Wyoming county clerk’s office. Since then, Kanye has tweeted about talking with Charlemagne Tha God, Kid Cudi and Eminem’s new song, Yeezy Sound, a tribute to his mother, Dennis Rodman, and a chair that he likes.

Even without a presidential campaign, Kanye has a lot on his plate right now. He just signed a huge decade-long deal with Gap and is working on his own streaming platform.