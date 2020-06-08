It’s hard to be a music fan these days. Lately, it seems as though no sooner than you’ve learned all the lyrics to your favorite artist’s latest hit — and mastered the accompanying TikTok dance routine — than your fave has waded hip-deep into some murky, possibly racist corner of the internet or fired off a tweet that got a little too spicy with an unpopular opinion. In the past weeks, we’ve seen wave after wave of Stan Twitter “cancelation parties,” for everything from offensive language to poorly-framed comparisons.

Of course, it’s also far easier for artists in the thick of a controversial quagmire in the era of social media. All you need to do is fire up the old Notes app, record a long apology video, or vanish for an appropriate amount of time before popping back up like nothing ever happened. No artist is a better example of the latter than Kanye West, who is no stranger to the art of image rehabilitation.

Even when it seemed like he’d committed too many acts of egregious ego stroking, supported a shameful leader’s inflammatory rhetoric, and submitted a string of subpar projects, he and his fans have showed that he’s practically teflon when it comes to backtracking on his social miscues. Now, though, it might be time to recognize that he will have to do a lot more to make up for the damage he’s done in the past few years — both to his brand and to the rest of the world at large.

As protests against police brutality took place over the past two weeks, Kanye came under scrutiny for his sudden silence after being so outspoken for most of his career about, well, everything else. Some wondered whether he’d make some sort of statement addressing the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd which had sparked the protest. The urgency increased after Donald Trump — for whom Kanye had loudly stumped throughout most of 2018 and 2019 — wrote tweets threatening protestors with military force and praising law enforcement despite their obvious overreach.

Instead, Kanye’s PR loudly proclaimed his contributions to a college fund for Floyd’s daughter and legal funds for Taylor’s family as they pursued a wrongful death suit against the Louisville Metro Police Department. Later, Kanye himself turned up at a protest in his native Chicago, dressed in a nondescript, all-black sweatsuit with a mask covering the lower half of his face. West was reportedly on the scene for less than 30 minutes, mainly being swarmed by fans and criticized by the protest’s organizers for “hijacking” the march with his celebrity.

so uh apparently kanye has been running the long con this whole time??? pic.twitter.com/ukQRfexQBx — T1J (@the1janitor) June 5, 2020

Just like that, Kanye West fans were ready to believe that he’d made up for his past half-decade of transgressions. Twitter lit up with praise for the prodigal rapper, with one tweet surmising he’d been running a “long con” going viral. Credulous commenters rushing to reiterate their longstanding belief that he’d been “playing chess, not checkers” over the past few years of running around in a “Make America Great Again” cap and buddying up to a wannabe dictator. The bar is on the floor, folks. Kanye has never been one to apologize — he never even issued a mea culpa for interrupting Taylor Swift’s 2009 VMA acceptance speech, after all. He just moves on to the next thing and hopes we’ll all forget his last one.

Think back to 2018. After struggling to bounce back from his 2016 support of Donald Trump’s election campaign, Kanye seemed to lean into his association with Trump’s cabal. He began sporting Trump’s “Make America Great Again” caps while promoting the albums from his GOOD Music label’s so-called Wyoming Sessions. When the release parties for those GOOD Music projects received more attention than the underwhelming albums themselves, Kanye became a choir leader. When he flubbed the release on his first “gospel” album, he promoted another one. When that one failed to reconcile him to the good graces of the public and the press, he pivoted to glorified Easter pageants billed as “opera.”