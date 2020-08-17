Getty Image
Kanye West Brings Sunday Service Back, And Kim Kardashian Says The Filmed Set Will Be Shared Soon

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir have only managed to put on a handful of Sunday Service performances in 2020. Now, though, months since the last one, Kanye and the choir made their return, giving a picturesque performance at Kanye’s Wyoming ranch.

Kanye shared some videos and photos from the performance, writing, “Praise God [praying emoji]. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming. We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK.”

Kim Kardashian (with whom Kanye has had some bumps in the marital road recently) was in attendance, and she also shared some videos from the event. She also offered some more details about the performance, revealing that it was filmed and that “the music will be shared soon,” writing, “For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a some uplifting.”

Watch clips from the return of Sunday Service above and below.

