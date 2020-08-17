Due to the ongoing pandemic, Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir have only managed to put on a handful of Sunday Service performances in 2020. Now, though, months since the last one, Kanye and the choir made their return, giving a picturesque performance at Kanye’s Wyoming ranch.

Kanye shared some videos and photos from the performance, writing, “Praise God [praying emoji]. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming. We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK.”

Praise God 🙏🏾 We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK pic.twitter.com/ou8hQVeNU3 — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

Sunday Service at the West Mountains ranch pic.twitter.com/mw43d2tfqO — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

Kim Kardashian (with whom Kanye has had some bumps in the marital road recently) was in attendance, and she also shared some videos from the event. She also offered some more details about the performance, revealing that it was filmed and that “the music will be shared soon,” writing, “For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a some uplifting.”

Go to my IG stories for all of the videos pic.twitter.com/IzyFtSasA6 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 17, 2020

Sunday Service is back 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XOOeVs8Vgf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 17, 2020

For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a some uplifting. ✨🙏🏼🕊 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 17, 2020

Watch clips from the return of Sunday Service above and below.