Earlier this week, Kanye West used Twitter to fire off a number of tweets about topics ranging from Lil Baby, Drake, Michael Jackson, and Larsa Pippen. However, the biggest bombshell from the tweets had to do with his wife, Kim Kardashian. In a string of tweets, West revealed that he had been attempting to divorce Kim for a couple of years now, citing an encounter with Meek Mill as the reason.

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform,'” West said. “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line.”

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

A few days after the tweets were posted and deleted from his Twitter account, West has returned to the platform to offer an apology to his wife for his comments.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” West said.

“I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

West’s apology comes after Kim begged fans and followers to be more empathetic toward the rapper following his past statements. “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most.”