Since publicly amplifying his Christianity, Kanye West is sticking to religious law. The rapper has reportedly stopped swearing, asked his collaborators to abstain from premarital sex, and has even planned a national tour with mega-church pastor Joel Osteen. But Kanye wasn’t always the pious man he now claims to be: His former album artist confirmed rumors that his record Yeezus used to have the working title Thank God For Drugs.

Joe Perez, who works in art department at Kanye’s creative company Donda, shared the former visual concept for Ye’s 2013 record Yeezus. “Before naming the album Yeezus, the title was ‘Thank God For Drugs,'” he wrote in the caption. Boasting the same image as the CD cover, the original title is superimposed across the front. The album’s backside, meanwhile, features a caricature of a person trapped underneath a pile of colorful drugs, designed by George Condo who worked on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Visual artist Virgil Abloh was the company’s creative director for the record.

Perez also shared some of the early artwork for his Yeezus tour, which also had the working title Till Death Do Us Part.

Later, Perez shared the mock-up of an exclusive Kanye tequila bottle for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

In other news, Kanye is beginning to shift his focus to the opera. He brought his second opera, titled Mary, to New York just before Christmas to tell the story of the nativity.