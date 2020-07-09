“‘Til death do us part” takes on a whole new meaning in Kehlani’s latest video from her It Was Good Until It Wasn’t album. The somber, black-and-white video for “Bad News” casts Kehlani in a bridal photoshoot that plays up the gangster culture of her native Bay Area as she poses in a white gown and veil with a pistol, bounces in a lowrider, and twirls on a dancer’s pole.

The video, according to Kehlani, is self-directed with photography by her close friend Brianna Alysse and edited by both. She expressed her pride in the video — the fifth from the album so far — on Twitter, writing, “Y’all gotta understand… The first video off the album was some wine drunk sh*t on iMovie at 12 pm.” She also shouted out Adobe Premiere Pro editing software, which she said was used on the computer in her garage to create the video.

That first video she alludes to above was the racy “quarantine style” video for “Toxic,” which she followed up with “Everybody’s Business,” “F&MU,” and “Open,” for which she was recently sued after reportedly damaging the Ferrari she used as a prop.

Watch Kehlani’s “Bad News” video above.

It Was Good Until It Wasn’t is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

